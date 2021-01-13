UK-based Hindu groups call upon Prime Minister Boris Johnson to act against persecution of Hindus in Pakistan
Published
Hindu community groups based in the United Kingdom on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Boris Jhonson seeking urgent action against "rampant persecution of Hindus in Pakistan." Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB) in its letter sought the UK government to demand urgent action from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop Hindu atrocities and asked UK to set a governmental inquiry .Full Article