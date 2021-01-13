J&K receives 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first consignment of 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), officials said. While 79,000 doses were received here for vaccination of nearly 60,000 healthcare workers in the Kashmir valley, 67,500 vaccines have been received in the Jammu division, they said. The officials said the vaccination will begin on Saturday at 30 centres across the union territory.