SSC CHSL 2019-2020 result for Tier 1 to be declared today, check ssc.nic.in for updates
Published
Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.Full Article
Published
Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.Full Article
*Maharashtra SSC Result 2020:* The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 10 exam..
A 7-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool on Friday in a Palghar resort. According to police sources, a group of 14 people, a..