Dehradun’s Gorkha School, with a glorious past in football, fights for survival

Gorkha Military Inter College (GMIC), a city-based school that has produced many international footballers like Shyam Thapa and Amar Bahadur Gurung, Olympians like Padam Bahadur Mall ( who won the first-ever Asian Games gold medal for India in boxing) and Army officers like Shaheed Major Durga Mall, the first Gorkha soldier in Indian National Army (INA) to lay down his life for the independence movement — is fighting for survival after getting notice to evict land on which the institution has been operating for almost a century.