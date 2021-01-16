India kicks off Covid-19 vaccination drive
Published
India kicked off world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16. In the first phase, around 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated.Full Article
Published
India kicked off world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16. In the first phase, around 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated.Full Article
Serum Institute of India (SII), CEO Adar Poonawalla received a COVISHIELD vaccine shot on January 16. COVISHIELD vaccine is..
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16 via video conferencing...