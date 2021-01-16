Resident docs in RML Hospital want Covishield, expresses 'bit apprehension' about Covaxin
Published
Resident doctors of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have requested the medical superintendent to vaccinate them with Covishield. "The residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin and might not participate in huge numbers thus defeating the purpose of vaccination. We request you to vaccinate us with Covishield which has completed all stages of trial before its roll-out," the letter stated.Full Article