Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will release a booklet on 'pitfalls' of the three farm laws passed by the Central government in the last monsoon session of the Parliament, on Tuesday. Gandhi will release the booklet during a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi today. Party sources on January 15 said the booklet has been prepared to highlight the drawbacks of the new farm reform laws and their impact on farmers in the country.Full Article