Will look into Arnab Goswami’s Balakot chats: Maharashtra home minister

Even as the NCP joined the Congress on Monday to demand the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the purported WhatsApp chats between Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta which raised questions about whether Goswami was privy to information about India’s Balakot airstrikes in advance, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state government was “gathering information about the leaked chats.”