We'll keep our personal views on farm laws aside; repeal not good for future reforms: Members of SC-appointed panel
Published
Under attack from protesting unions for their "pro-government" public stand on three contentious farm laws, members of a panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the crisis said on Tuesday they will keep aside their own ideology and views while consulting various stakeholders, even as they indicated a complete repeal won't augur well for much-needed agriculture reforms.Full Article