Names of 20 Galwan Martyrs to be inscribed on national war memorial

The names of 20 Indian Army personnel, who were killed while valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, were inscribed on the National War Memorial ahead of the Republic Day. The Indian Army has already built a memorial for the 'Gallants of Galwan' at Post 120 in eastern Ladakh. Some of these soldiers are also likely to be honoured with gallantry awards on the Republic Day.