Three months after he raped, killed friend’s two-year-old daughter in Ghaziabad, man gets death sentence

A special court on Wednesday sentenced to death a 30-year-old man convicted of raping and killing a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Kavi Nagar last October. The night she was assaulted, Chandan Pandey had been chatting with her father, who he had known for 10 years, outside their house. He had walked in, raising no suspicion as a familiar face, and taken the girl out, telling her mother he wanted to play with her. After a while, he slipped away with the child unnoticed. The girl was found dead on a roadside the next afternoon.