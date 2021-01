Successful candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the mains exam. IBPS RRB Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card is expected to release in the 2nd second of February 2021. IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment process will fill 4,624 vacant posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP RRBs IX) in Rural Bank across India.