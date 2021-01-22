West Bengal assembly election: EC to hold press conference at 1 PM, major announcements expected
The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has arrived in West Bengal to review preparations for the upcoming assembly election in the state, will hold a press conference on Friday during which major announcements are likely to be made. The poll panel will hold its press conference around 1 PM. Prior to that, the poll panel will hold talks with state’s Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi, DGP Virendra and other senior officials.Full Article