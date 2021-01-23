Protesting farmer leaders allege conspiracy to kill them, disrupt tractor rally on January 26

Protesting farmer leaders have alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill them and create disturbance during their proposed tractor rally in Delhi on January 26. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border late on Friday night, the farmer leaders presented a person who claimed that his accomplices were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge the crowd during the proposed tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.

