`Patriotism, spiritualism is the power of India`, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra recalls Netaji on his birth anniversary
Published
On Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary (January 23) the government has decided to celebrate it as 'Parakram Divas'. On the occasion, Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Chandra addressed a program 'Patriotic Happening' which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (US). "Patriotism and spiritualism make India a united country. It is the unity and solidarity of Indians that makes other countries our favorites," he said.Full Article