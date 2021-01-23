PM Narendra Modi address on 'Parakaram Diwas': Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To honour and remember Netaji's selfless service to the nation, the government had declared Netaji's birthday on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas'. PM Modi's few-hour long visit to Kolkata on Netaji's birth anniversary holds significance ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled in April-May this year.