'Jai Shri Ram' slogans irk Mamata Banerjee, lashes out saying 'Don't invite and insult'

'Jai Shri Ram' slogans irk Mamata Banerjee, lashes out saying 'Don't invite and insult'

DNA

Published

Mamata Banerjee just said, 'Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' and took her seat next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Full Article