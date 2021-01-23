'Jai Shri Ram' slogans irk Mamata Banerjee, lashes out saying 'Don't invite and insult'
Published
Mamata Banerjee just said, 'Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' and took her seat next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Full Article
Published
Mamata Banerjee just said, 'Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' and took her seat next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Full Article
Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took "responsibility" of ensuring BJP's victory from Nandigram..
This is a government programme and not a political programme, says the West Bengal Chief Minister