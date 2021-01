Three miscreants created an illegal barricade on Morbi-Kandla bypass road in the outskirts of Morbi town and robbed over a dozen people at knife point on Friday night. The robbers openly snatched cash, mobile phones and valuables by intercepting bikes and cars on the public road. They also broke window panes of a few cars. Valuables worth Rs 4.21 lakh including cash were looted, said the police.