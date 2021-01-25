Why do we celebrate National Voters' Day?
Published
The National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 all across the country.Full Article
Published
The National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 all across the country.Full Article
Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that the Election Commission is launching e-EPIC on the occasion of 11th National Voters..
The experiment on election process has not only succeeded but has also sustained itself since 1951, said Chief Election..