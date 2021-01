In all, 23,177 cases of ‘failure to transfer’ PM-Kisan (PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme funds to the bank accounts of beneficiaries have been reported in Rajasthan during the lockdown period (between March 23 and July 31, 2020), taking the state to the seventh position in the country, revealed an RTI reply obtained from Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India.