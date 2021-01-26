Hope tensions can be eased through dialogue: UN on India, China face-off in Sikkim’s Naku La
Published
Amid reports of a minor face-off between Indian and the Chinese soldiers in Sikkim’s Naku La, the United Nations has urged both countries to exercise restraint and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve the border stand-off. The appeal from the UN came after it was reported that the soldiers of both the countries reportedly clashed with each other at Naku La in the Sikkim border area.Full Article