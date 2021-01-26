PM Narendra Modi wears special turban on Republic Day 2021, know who gifted this colouful ‘paghdi’ to him

PM Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of wearing colouful turbans on the occasion of country’s Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. This year too, the PM sported a colourful 'paghdi' which is a gift to him from the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wearing ‘Halari pagh’ ( royal head turban ) gifted to him by Jamnagar Royal Family for today’s Republic Day event.