Two states still have over 40,000 COVID-19 active cases, says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan; know details
Published
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India was the fastest country to reach 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in six days. India has carried out the fifth-highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations by inoculating 2.03 million people till January 26, said the Health Ministry, stressing the number of beneficiaries who have received the shots has crossed 25 lakh till Thursday afternoon.Full Article