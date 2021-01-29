Zee News reporter Abhishek Kumar manhandled by farmers in Ghazipur, asked to leave
Irked with Zee News’ fearless and continuous coverage of the farmers’ ongoing agitation against Centre’s three farm laws, some anti-national elements on Friday morning manhandled a Zee News reporter while he was reporting from the Ghazipur border in Delhi. Zee News reporter Abhishek Kumar had gone to Ghazipur to cover the farmers’ ongoing agitation and take reactions of those farmers who had been camping there for nearly two months.Full Article