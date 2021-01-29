Anna Hazare to begin indefinite fast over farmers’ issues from January 30
Anna Hazare has alleged that the Centre has been ignoring his pleas of the farmers' issues. "We have kept our demands before the Central Government time and again. I have written letters to the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister five times in the last three months. Representatives of the government are discussing the matter but they haven't reached a proper solution regarding the demands so far," he added.