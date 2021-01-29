Maharashtra govt allows Mumbai local trains to operate from February 1 with riders

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has allowed the local trains to resume services with certain riders. The decision is likely to come as a big relief for thousands of commuters who use local trains for their daily commute. The order issued by the Maharashtra government restricts the general public from travelling in the local train from 7 AM to 12 noon and from 4 PM to 9 PM. While the state government has given clearance for the same, a final call in this regard will be taken by the Western Railways.