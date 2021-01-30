Uttarakhand: Visitors to be capped, no special trains for Kumbh

The Uttarakhand government is all set to release the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Haridwar Maha Kumbh, scheduled to commence on February 27. According to chief secretary (CS) Om Prakash, the government plans to put a cap on the number of visitors to be allowed at the mela site as a crowd-control measure. Prakash also informed that the state had requested the railways not to run any special trains for Kumbh so that the number of visitors to the two-month long event is limited.