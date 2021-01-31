Zee Exclusive: Secularism has almost disappeared from govt`s official vocabulary; check key points of former Vice President Hamid Ansari`s interview
Hamid Ansari who was speaking about his recently released book 'By Many A Happy Accident: Recollections Of A Life' said that most of his views on secularism are based on Bombai Judgement, which was delivered by the Supreme Court. Hamid Ansari said that according to his reading of the media, Muslims are still unsafe in India as they are lynched in the name of religion.Full Article