Dismaying to see Sharad Pawar`s tweets employ mix of ignorance and misinformation on agriculture reforms: Narendra Singh Tomar
Tomar said, "Sharad Pawar ji is a veteran politician and a former Union Agriculture Minister, who is also considered well-versed with the issues & solutions relating to Agriculture. He has himself tried hard to bring the same agriculture reforms earlier. Since he speaks with some experience and expertise on the issue, it was dismaying to see his tweets employ a mix of ignorance & misinformation on the agriculture reforms."Full Article