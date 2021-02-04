Know what is a 'Toolkit' Greta Thunberg wanted to share with all of you
Published
Do you know what is a 'toolkit' that exposed the real intensions of the teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg?Full Article
Published
Do you know what is a 'toolkit' that exposed the real intensions of the teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg?Full Article
External affairs minister S Jaishankar reacted to the toolkit row after the 'toolkit' was tweeted by Sweden climate activist Greta..
Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), is allegedly the creator of the much sought after toolkit document..