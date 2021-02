India has reported 15,853 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,96,308 and 1,54,823 respectively. As per the Union Health Ministry, the active Covid-19 cases have reached 1,51,460. Meanwhile, many as 49,59,445 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 across the country so far.