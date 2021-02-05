BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi mocks Greta Thunberg, says India should give her child bravery award
Taking a swipe at young climate activist Greta Thunberg, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Thursday that the Indian government should give her "child bravery award" for uploading a document providing "proof about hatching a conspiracy to destabilise" the country. Lending her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws, the teen activist had shared "a toolkit for those who want to help".Full Article