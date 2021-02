Highspeed 4G internet services were restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in view of the “overall security situation” in the Union Territory. Internet services across J&K were shut on August 5, 2019, and subsequently restored at 2G speed. The 4G services resumed in two districts — Ganderbal and Udhampur — in August last year on a trial basis, while the other 18 districts continued to work with 2G.