PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha on President Ram Nath Kovind`s address
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to answer opposition questions on agricultural laws as leaders of many opposition parties, including the Congress, are constantly demanding that the government should withdraw the latest agricultural laws. The Budget Session has witnessed uproar in the Lok Sabha on the new farm laws almost every day which led to the adjournment of the House several times.Full Article