Sasikala is returning to Tamil Nadu today after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru. She will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya`s residence in Chennai`s T Nagar area. Krishnapriya is the daughter of J Ilavarasi, Sasikala`s sister-in-law. Posters welcoming Sasikala have been put up in T Nagar ahead of her return to the state.