The number of deaths dropped marginally in the city and the state. Mumbai registered three deaths whereas the state reported 15 deaths on Monday due to COVID-19. These are the lowest numbers since last AprilFull Article
COVID 19: Mumbai and Maharashtra record lowest number of deaths since April 2020
