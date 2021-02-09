PM Narendra Modi gets emotional as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional in Parliament as he bid farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and said that his legacy in national politics will be hard to replace. "As a leader of the opposition, it’s easy to engage in party politics, but Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji rose above this and always prioritised the prosperity of the country first,” PM Modi said.Full Article