Unions to escalate stir in Feb with rail roko, ‘free’ toll plazas

In order to intensify the farmers’ movement against the farm laws, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday decided to make all road toll plazas in Rajasthan “free” from February 12 and hold a rail blockade programme across the country from 12 pm-4 pm on February 18. ​​​​​The SKM also decided to hold a ‘candle march’ and ‘mashaal juloos’ across the country in remembrance of the sacrifice of martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack on February 14.