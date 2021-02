India's tally of Covid-19 cases surpassed 1.09 crore with 12,194 new infections, while the daily deaths were recorded below 100 for the eighth time this month, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The total coronavirus cases rose to 1,09,04,940. The death toll increased to 1,55,642 with 92 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.