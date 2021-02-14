Two years of Pulwama attack: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and others pay tribute to CRPF soldiers

February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. Paying tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 14) said India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice.