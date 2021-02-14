Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody
Published
Ravi is a climate activist residing in Bengaluru and was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the toolkit on social media.Full Article
Published
Ravi is a climate activist residing in Bengaluru and was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the toolkit on social media.Full Article
A 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the ‘toolkit‘ on farmer protests,..
Ten days after filing an FIR in connection with a controversial document tweeted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg,..