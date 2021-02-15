India's Serum says will ship AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada in 'less than a month'

The Serum Institute of India will ship the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Canada in less than one month, Serum's chief executive said on Monday. "As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!" CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, referring to a brand name for AstraZeneca's vaccine.