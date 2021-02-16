Ahmedabad: No toilet, Congress candidate’s nomination flushed away

She owns Rs 15 lakh worth of gold, a flat in Naroda and drives a Rs 10 lakh SUV, but on Monday, the nomination of Krina Patel, the Congress candidate from the Singarva seat for the Ahmedabad district panchayat, was rejected as her house in Kanbha village does not have a toilet. During scrutiny of her form, her rivals in the BJP objected to the fact that she had “lied” in her affidavit that stated that she had a toilet at her home in Kanbha, from where she filed her nomination.