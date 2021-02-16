Congress government in Puducherry slips into minority as one more party MLA resigns

Congress MLA A John Kumar, a close confidant of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, resigned on Tuesday. This has come as yet another setback to the ruling Congress dispensation ahead of the assembly polls due in few months. Kumar, who was elected from the Kamaraj Nagar constituency in 2019 by-election, is the fourth Congress lawmaker to quit the party ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Puducherry on Wednesday to kick-start the Congress poll campaign.