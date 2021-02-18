Puducherry: Feedback may have forced Centre’s hand on Kiran Bedi

An aggressive Puducherry Congress has been exerting pressure on the Centre to relieve Kiran Bedi from gubernatorial duties. But the final trigger may have come from stakeholders that include the general public in the Union territory ahead of a crucial assembly election. Sources say the former Puducherry lieutenant governor’s “firm stance” on public issues may well have worked against her. In a sudden move, Bedi was relieved as Puducherry lieutenant governor on Tuesday. Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan now holds additional charge of the Union territory that would go to polls along with Tamil Nadu.