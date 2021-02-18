AITUC protests against rising fuel prices
Published
The Bengaluru district committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) held a protest against the rise in fuel prices, in the city on ThursdayFull Article
Published
The Bengaluru district committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) held a protest against the rise in fuel prices, in the city on ThursdayFull Article
The whiplash of authoritarianism is being ruthlessly used in Egypt. On January 6, 2021, Ahmed Khalifa, social news editor of Egypt..
The district committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) announced that it will hold a protest against the rising fuel..