To speed up the work of the state's expressway, the Yogi Adityanath government has increased his budget. Rs 1107 Crore Passed For Purvanchal Expressway. 1492 crore of Bundelkhand Expressway has been arranged in this year's budget. A budget of Rs 860 crore has been passed for Gorakhpur Link Expressway project and Rs 7200 crore for Ganga Expressway.