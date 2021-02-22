What next in Puducherry as Narayanasamy loses trust vote: 3 scenarios

The political situation in Puducherry, which became unstable since mid-January, remains fluid after Congress-led coalition government of V Narayanasamy failed to prove its majority in the trust vote on Monday. Now all eyes are on the opposition camp and lieutenant governor (LG) in charge of the Union territory - Tamilisai Soundararajan. In a probability, the opposition combine may stake claim to form government. However, this is fraught with risks for them.