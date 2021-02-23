‘Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, seasoned politicians, know how to handle Sasikala’

Confident his party would emerge as a force in Tamil Nadu in the next Lok Sabha polls, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said it is making the right moves to achieve the goal of forming its own government in the state. In an interview with Shanmughasundaram J, the BJP’s TN unit in-charge says the AIADMK-BJP alliance will retain power in the state. He felt assured that seasoned politicians — Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam — would negate Sasikala and other factors and herd the alliance to victory, while the BJP would play its part to ensure it.