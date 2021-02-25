Bharat Bandh: Check what will remain closed as traders announce a day-long strike on Friday

In a statement, CAIT the umbrella body which has called for the Bharat Bandh said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will observe the `Bharat Vyapar Bandh` to protest against some of the "draconian, arbitrary and critical" amendments made recently in GST rules. The CAIT has announced that all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26.